Juventus lead Chelsea in bid to land Brazilian wonderkid

Juventus are believed to be hot on the tails of 19 year-old Kaio Jorge, who is currently impressing for Santos in Brazil.

The 19 year-old’s contract situation is also failing to deter potential suitors. The forward will be out of contract in December if an agreement cannot be met with his current club, although the player is believed to be open to signing.

Juventus however, who are claimed to be leading the race for his signature, are hoping that they will escape having to pay a fee for Jorge, and agree a deal to bring him to Italy in December at the end of his current deal.

Brazilian outlet UOL insist that the player wants his current club to receive a fair fee for his signature however, which shows the true character of the youngster who clearly appreciates his home of the last nine years.

The player is believed to be keen on heading to the European continent to play football however, and is claimed to have turned down offers from other Brazilian sides also.

CaughtOffside claims Chelsea are also eyeing a deal for the young forward.

Could the player’s intentions lead to Juventus signing the youngster this summer in order to fulfil his wish of Santos receiving a fee for his services?

Patrick