Juventus are reportedly making progress in their attempts to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The 21-year-old is a youth product of Roma who spent last season at Basel before making his return to Italy through the gates of Bologna.

The youngster was originally a left-back, but morphed into a central defender under the tutelage of Thiago Motta. He has been one of the best revelations of the Serie A campaign.

Therefore, the Italian attracted the interest of a host of suitors on home soil and abroad, and chief among them is Juventus.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the Turin-based giants have already launched talks with the player’s agent Alessandro Lucci, making important steps in the right direction.

The Bianconeri have identified Calafiori as the ideal left-footed defender to replace Alex Sandro who will finally leave the club once his contract expires at the end of the season.

As the source explains, the young Bologna star also has admirers in the shape of Tottenham Hotspur and Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Nevertheless, Calafiori prefers to remain in the Italian peninsula, which will be a key factor in favor of Juventus who are the favorites in the race.

Perhaps he’ll reunite with Motta who emerged as Juve’s primary candidate to replace Max Allegri next season.

The Roman native has so far made 27 appearances in Serie A this term, contributing with four assists. His contract with Bologna is valid until the summer of 2027.