Juventus are reportedly the clear favorites to sign Khephren Thuram this summer, but Inter are ready to give them a run for their money.

The Bianconeri have identified the 23-year-old as the right profile to bolster the middle of the park, especially with Adrien Rabiot possibly heading towards the exit door with an expiring contract.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus are well ahead of the competition, closing in on the Nice midfielder.

The Ligue 1 side is requesting 25 million euros plus bonuses to relinquish the France international. However, Juventus will attempt to drive the price down to a figure between 18 and 20 million, taking advantage of the player’s expiring contract in 2025.

For his part, Khephren is eager to join the Bianconeri, following in the footsteps of his father Lilian who represented the club between 2001 and 2006.

But despite making significant progress in the negotiations, the pink newspaper believes that Juventus are still facing the threat of being overtaken by their arch-rivals Inter at the eleventh hour.

As the source explains, the Nerazzurri were unlikely to launch an onslaught for the Nice star given their abundance of talent in the middle of the park.

However, Hakan Calhanoglu’s possible departure towards Bayern Munich could drastically change the scene. It would also provide the club with the necessary funds to complete Thuram’s signature.

While everyone at Inter realize that they’re late in their attempts to lure the player to Appiano Gentile, the reigning Italian champions have an important card to play in shape of Khephren’s older brother Marcus.

Hence, Inter are hoping that the notion of a brotherly reunion would tip the scale in their favor, while Juventus are looking to ward off all competitions as soon as possible and put the deal over the line.