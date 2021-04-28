Juventus leader claimed to be ‘crazy’ keen on Barcelona switch

Reports in Spain are claiming that Juventus’s Matthijs De Ligt is really keen on joining Barcelona.

The Dutch defender was believed to have been close to joining the Catalan club prior to joining the Old Lady in 2019, but has earned his place amongst Juve’s first-team.

De Ligt helped the club to to win two trophies thus far in the league title in 2020, before lifting the Supercoppa Italiana earlier this season.

He will also be confident of our chances of lifting another title when our side takes on Atalanta in the Coppa Italia final, but he is believed to be frustrated by the chance of missing out on Champions League football for next season.

BarcaUniversal cites Italian reports as believing that De Ligt is amongst those who are unhappy with the current situation at Juve, and believe a potential move to Barcelona could well be an option.

Spanish journalist Gerard Moreno also claimed that the young defender is ‘crazy’ about the possibility of joining up with former team-mate Frenkie De Jong at the Catalan club.

Juventus are believed to have paid €75 Million for his signature only two summers ago, as reported by the Guardian, so I find it hard to believe that we would sell for any less than that.

Would Juventus consider the sale of De Ligt this summer? Could they turn down an offer in excess of £80 Million?

Patrick