Juventus leader tipped to return to the starting line-up this weekend

Leo Bonucci is expected to be fit to start in the weekend’s Serie A clash with Empoli, with him expected to line-up alongside Juventus team-mate Matthijs De Ligt.

The Dutchman is the only constant within our backline so far this term, with each of the alternatives having been absent at one point or another, including each of our full-back options also.

His age and fitness will hopefully help him to avoid any struggles from being relied on so heavily this term, while his older counterparts Leo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini continue to struggle to dispel their age and stay fit for long spells.

Bonucci should well make his return to the starting line-up on Saturday as claimed by TuttoJuve however after playing the full second-half of our 1-1 draw with Villarreal on Tuesday.

We were forced to field Alex Sandro as a makeshift centre last weekend, before opting to bring the returning Danilo in at CB for Tuesday’s encounter, and Leo will be a huge boost to our team if he can prove to be ready.

Patrick