Juventus could re-sign Joao Cancelo in this transfer window, as the full-back is linked with a return to the Allianz Stadium.

After his loan spell at Barcelona last season, Cancelo’s future has to be decided again.

He is back training with Manchester City, but the Portuguese defender is not part of their plans.

Barca wants him to rejoin them, but they are currently focused on other transfers, which could prevent them from signing him.

Cancelo is one of the most accomplished full-backs in European football at the moment, and he has also been linked with a move to Inter Milan.

With Juve and the Nerazzurri looking to sign him, his next club could be in Serie A. But who currently leads the race for his signature?

A report on Calciomercato reveals that Juve is currently ahead of Inter, and if the Portugal international’s future were decided today, he would move to Juve instead of Inter Milan.

Juve FC Says

Cancelo had a good spell on our books before we swapped him for Danilo, but he will only return to the club if Thiago Motta is sure he needs his service.

For now, our group has several full-backs who could satisfy Motta with their performances.