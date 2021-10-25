Lorenzo Lucca
Juventus leading Inter Milan is their latest transfer battle

October 25, 2021 - 1:45 pm

Fresh from their 1-1 draw in Serie A yesterday, Juventus and Inter Milan remain competitors in the transfer market.

Todofichajes maintains that both clubs want to sign Lorenzo Lucca.

The Pisa man has emerged as one of the top players in Italy now and both clubs want to add him to their squad.

Juve may have shared the points with Inter yesterday, but the report claims that they are leading the race for Lucca’s signature.

The Bianconeri has traditionally signed the best Italian players from different clubs in the country.

Nicolo Rovella and Manuel Locatelli are the latest they have poached from Genoa and Sassuolo.

Lucca would want to join them, considering they remain arguably the biggest club in the country.

The threat from Inter is real, but the Bianconeri have targeted younger players recently and the likes of Dejan Kulusevski have been given chances.

This could make Lucca choose a move to Turin over Milan and if he gets a call from Max Allegri to make the move, that would give him confidence that he is wanted in Turin.

The striker has scored 6 league goals in 9 Serie B matches this season and looks set to improve on that figure before the season ends.

