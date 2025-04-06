Juventus are reportedly in a prime position to sign Lille striker Jonathan David who is considered one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

The 25-year-old has been plying his trade at the French club since 2020, cementing himself as one of the best players in Ligue 1.

However, it is now past time for the Canadian to embark on a new career chapter. Therefore, he insisted on declining Lille’s desperate attempts to tie him down to a new contract. So once his current deal expires at the end of the season, he will be free to sign for a new club, which will likely be one of Europe’s elite.

David has admirers all over the continent, as he’s been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Nevertheless, Sky Sports CH journalist Sacha Tavolieri believes Juventus are currently leading the race for the Brooklyn native, with their arch-rivals Inter right behind them.

“At the moment, the team ahead is Juventus, then behind them is Inter,” said Tavolieri in his interview with TuttoJuve’s Mirko Di Natale.

“The situation at Juventus in terms of attackers is not yet defined: Vlahovic is on the market and could leave. Kolo Muani was strongly wanted by Motta, even if Giuntoli will try to talk to PSG at the end of the season to make him stay.”

“I see him doing well in Igor Tudor’s system. He plays with two attacking midfielders behind the central striker who could easily be David. With his explosiveness and speed, he would adapt very well to Serie A also from a physical and tactical point of view.

“He also has an excellent relationship with some players in Italy, including Timothy Weah who was his teammate at Lille. He considers Juventus a top club and is interested in the project.”

Moreover, the transfer market expert confirmed what was previously reported regarding David’s high cost, despite being available on a ‘free transfer’.