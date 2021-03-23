Juventus leading the race for highly rated Norwegian talent

Elias Solberg is the latest Norwegian youngster that European teams are keeping an eye on and Juventus wants to win the race for his signature.

The 17-year-old plays for Ullensaker / Kisa IL in the Norwegian second division and has been attracting a lot of attention.

Calciomercato says Juventus is one of the teams that has been monitoring him and the Bianconeri are the leading side in the race for his signature.

They described him as a skilful attacking winger that thrives on one-on-one situations.

His fine displays have seen him get compared to AC Milan’s Jens Petter Hauge.

The report says he has a contract that is expiring at the end of next season and it isn’t just Juve that knows about it.

Chelsea, Brondby, Molde and Midtjylland have also been scouting him and have serious interest in his signature.

He only made his debut in the Norwegian second division last year and followed that up with 3 assists from 16 matches.

The report says Juve first took a step to sign him in January and have now ramped up their interest.

Their latest effort to bring him to Turin has placed them ahead of his other suitors.