Juventus leading the race for soon to be Liverpool free agent

Juventus has mastered the act of signing the best free agents available in Europe every summer.

The coronavirus pandemic didn’t help them in their bid to do that in the last transfer window, but next summer presents them with the opportunity to sign one of several free agents that will be available.

One name that the whole of Europe will be paying attention to is Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutchman has been an important player for the Reds since he joined them in 2016 and it is surprising that they have allowed his current deal with them to run until almost its conclusion without offering him a new contract.

They have an offer for him on the table, but he can speak to other teams from next month and Calciomercato says that Juventus and Inter Milan are looking to bring him to Serie A.

The report says that the Bianconeri are leading the race for him as they have already prepared an offer worth 6.5 million Euros per season over four years.

Liverpool is also not giving up that easily and the Reds have reportedly already offered him a new and improved deal to remain at the club.