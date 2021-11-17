Juventus leading the race for South American star but opening offer has been rejected

Juventus is one of several clubs looking to sign Julian Alvarez, and a new report claims they are favourites to sign him.

The attacker has been in fine form for River Plate in the Argentinian championship and several clubs want to bring him to Europe.

ESPN Argentina via Tuttomercatoweb claims the Bianconeri have made an offer for his signature worth 25m euros in two instalments.

However, the report claims the Argentines have rejected that opening offer because they want to sell him for a one-time fee of at least 20m euros.

Juve FC Says

Juve has struggled to sign players outright recently and this would be a major blow to their chances of landing him.

Ideally, paying for his signature in two instalments isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but River Plate can afford to reject the offer from Juve because they know other clubs want his signature as well.

The Bianconeri would need to gather the funds needed to complete his transfer because they would clearly feel bad if they miss out on another player as they did with Erling Haaland earlier in his career.

Max Allegri also needs to give more playing time to the young players at Juve as it could motivate Alvarez to make the move, knowing that he would get the game time his development needs in Turin.