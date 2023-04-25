Juventus leads Italian clubs in salary payments in Europe

Juventus has again shown they are the biggest club in Italy after salary payments for the top European sides were revealed.

The Black and Whites have suffered some financial problems this season which has been in the news for some time.

However, that hasn’t stopped them from targeting top players or even giving new deals to some of their key men.

A new report via Football Italia has now revealed Juve paid the most money in salaries of all the clubs in Italy last season.

For the 2021/2022 campaign, PSG coughed out €729m in wages, which is the highest in Europe.

Real Madrid (€519m) and Barcelona (€453m) followed them closely as the big payers on the continent.

Juve is the superior side in Serie A after spending €337m in wages. Inter (€248m), Roma (€183m), Milan (€170m), Napoli (€130m) and Lazio (€99m) were the others on the list

Juve FC Says

We remain the top club in Italy and this new information proves that and this could be the reason authorities keep targeting us.

Our players work very hard and are some of the best in Serie A, which is why we have continued to do well in most domestic and international competitions.