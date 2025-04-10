Italian journalist Niccolò Ceccarini provided the latest updates on the futures of three Juventus loaned-out players.

The club’s Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli pulled off a major squad overhaul last summer. The club signed nine new stars, while a host of players were deemed surplus to requirements. But while the likes of Federico Chiesa and Moise Kean sealed permanent transfers, others only left on loan, including Filip Kostic, Tiago Djalo and Arthur Melo.

The Serbian winger joined Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce, while the Portuguese defender returned to his home country through the gates of Porto. As for the Brazilian midfielder, he remained an outcast in Turin before eventually leaving in January to join Girona.

According to Ceccarini, Djalo doesn’t have a future with the Dragao, so he’ll be back in Turin next summer. On the contrary, Kostic appears destined to seal a permanent switch to Istanbul, as previously revealed in a Juve FC exclusive.

“Djalò will definitely return from Portugal, while as far as Kostic is concerned, we should move towards a redemption,” noted the Italian journalist during his appearance on Radio Bianconera (via JuventusNews24).

As for Arthur, his fate has yet to be decided. The deep-lying midfielder is apparently happy with life at Girona, and the club is also hoping to keep him on a permanent basis.

However, Ceccarini insists this marriage will require an important sacrifice from the midfielder who would have to reduce his hefty salary.

“Arthur would need to make a step towards Girona by accepting a salary reduction. The Brazilian is on loan in Spain, but as far as I know, he has been happy there. So with a sacrifice on his part, he would be able to stay in LaLiga.”

The Brazil international joined Juventus in the summer of 2020 on a controversial swap deal that saw Miralem Pjanic head to Barcelona. But this transfer didn’t work out for any of the parties.