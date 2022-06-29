Following the departure of the legendary Giorgio Chiellini and the potential sale of Matthijs de Ligt, Juventus surely need to bolster their backline with some capable defenders.

But while the most enticing names on the market could be Kalidou Koulibaly and Gleison Bremer, the Bianconeri would struggle to land either man, mostly due to their affiliations with two of the Old Lady’s rivals (Napoli and Torino).

Therefore, Federico Cherubini and company might have to search abroad. The management has reportedly identified an alternative option in Manuel Akanji. However, the Swiss won’t come cheap.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero, Juventus would have to come forward with a bid between 20 and 25 million euros to convince Borussia Dortmund.

Juve FC say

Akanji has been a pillar at the back for the Bundesliga side since making the switch from Basel back in 2018.

Hence, we can understand why BVB would be reluctant to part ways with the 26-year-old defender.

However, it’s worth noting that the player’s contract expires in 2023, meaning that he’d be available for free next summer, which makes Dortmund’s valuation sound slightly excessive.

While Akanji might be a reliable force at the back, Juventus could be able to find an alternative for a more reasonable price.

Nonetheless, if the club ends up selling de Ligt for an astronomic sum, Juventus would then afford to overpay for the Switzerland international if they truly wish to have him aboard.