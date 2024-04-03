The smartest clubs in Europe conduct their business early in the summer so that their new signings can integrate into the squad from the beginning of pre-season.

Juventus is aiming to make some early signings in the transfer window and has already identified players they believe they can sign.

The Bianconeri are exploring several profiles while continually adding new names to their shopping list, and one player they are considering is Maxence Lacroix.

The Frenchman currently plays for Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga and has established himself as one of the finest young defenders in the league.

While his current club is keen on retaining him, Lacroix’s contract expires in 2025, and Juventus is closely monitoring his situation.

The Bianconeri anticipate losing Alex Sandro at the end of the season, which could create an opportunity for Lacroix to join their squad and secure a regular spot.

According to a report on Tuttojuve, Lacroix is not expected to command a high transfer fee, with around 10 to 15 million euros believed to be sufficient to convince Wolfsburg to sell.

Juve FC Says

Lacroix has been on the radar of the top clubs in Europe for some time, including Premier League sides.

This shows he is a top talent and for 15m euros, it might not be bad to sign the 23-year-old.