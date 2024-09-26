Juventus will face Cagliari in the round of 16 of the Coppa Italia, with the fixtures for that stage of the competition now revealed.

The Bianconeri are the defending champions, having won the competition last season under Max Allegri, shortly before the club parted ways with him.

Thiago Motta is now tasked with retaining the trophy and guiding Juventus to further success.

The Bianconeri have made a strong start to Motta’s tenure, but the true measure of success will be the trophies they can secure.

Despite significantly altering their squad this season, Juve still expects to win silverware by the end of the campaign, and the Italian Cup could be a prime target.

They will aim to secure a victory in their first match of the competition, with Football Italia reporting that Cagliari will be their opponent.

Cagliari reached this stage by defeating Cremonese, setting up a challenging clash against Juventus.

Juve FC Says

Cagliari will be tough opponents and upsets are a staple in the cup, so we must be at our best to avoid suffering a defeat in the game.

Winning the Cup alone would be a good end to Motta’s first season, so he should take it seriously.