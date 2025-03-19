Ademola Lookman is expected to leave Atalanta at the end of this season, as the talented attacker continues to shine for La Dea.

Lookman has been Atalanta’s standout player for quite some time and played a crucial role in their triumph in the Europa League last season. His performances have consistently impressed, with a particular highlight being his outstanding contribution in the recent 4-0 win over Juventus in Turin, where he demonstrated his quality and proved his worth once again. Lookman has shown he is unstoppable when he is in great form, and his rise in Serie A has been exceptional, which has sparked significant interest from several top clubs.

Notably, Lookman has previously struggled in the Premier League, but his time in Serie A has been the most fruitful spell of his career so far. Given his success in Italy, Lookman might prefer to stay in Serie A rather than return to the Premier League, which would provide Juventus with a slight advantage in securing his signature.

(Getty Images)

Lookman is a fantastic player, and it is clear that any Juventus coach would be eager to work with him. However, the key question remains: how much will Lookman cost his next club? According to journalist Marco Conterio, Atalanta is hoping to sell Lookman for around €70 million when the season concludes. This price tag reflects his current form and his importance to Atalanta, who will want to make a significant profit from his sale.

Lookman’s ability and value as one of the top attackers in Europe mean that Atalanta will not be willing to part with him for anything less than a substantial fee. Juventus will need to decide whether they are prepared to meet this asking price or explore other targets. If Juventus wants to secure Lookman’s services, they will have to be ready to match Atalanta’s €70 million valuation, or else they may have to consider alternative options to strengthen their squad.