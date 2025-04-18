Juventus are preparing for the potential departure of Dusan Vlahovic this summer as contract negotiations with the Serbian striker continue to stall. The club are reluctant to allow the forward’s deal to run into its final year, with his current contract set to expire in 2026, and could opt to cash in while his value remains high.

Since arriving from Fiorentina in January 2022 for a significant fee, Vlahovic has shown glimpses of his immense potential but has largely struggled to produce consistent performances across multiple managerial tenures. Now under the guidance of Igor Tudor, he remains the team’s focal point in attack, but doubts persist over whether he is the right long-term fit for the system being implemented.

With negotiations showing limited progress, Juventus are actively exploring alternatives in the transfer market. The club’s recruitment team has compiled a shortlist of potential replacements, targeting a mix of domestic and international options who could bring a fresh dynamic to the attack.

Among the most eye-catching names on their list is Liam Delap, the 21-year-old currently at Ipswich Town. Valued at around €35 million, reports Football-Italia, Delap is known for his strength, mobility, and relentless pressing — attributes Juventus believe could translate well to Serie A. His recent form has drawn attention from several top clubs, and the Bianconeri are considering a move in line with their recent focus on emerging talents from the Premier League.

Liam Delap celebrates scoring for Ipswich Town

That same strategy has already brought in Lloyd Kelly and Renato Veiga, and Juventus are believed to be keen on continuing this trend by identifying young, high-upside players from English football who can adapt quickly to the Italian game.

In Serie A, two names under consideration are Lorenzo Lucca and Nikola Krstovic. Lucca, currently playing for Udinese, would cost in the region of €30 million and offers a more traditional centre-forward profile, with a strong physical presence and aerial ability. Krstovic, who plays for Lecce and is valued at €25 million, is known for his technical skill and versatility and has impressed scouts with his work rate and finishing.

The club’s need for a new striker stems not only from Vlahovic’s uncertain future but also from a broader desire to reshape the attack and bring in players who better suit Tudor’s tactical demands. Juventus are expected to act swiftly once the season concludes, especially if Vlahovic is sold early in the summer window.