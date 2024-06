They previously worked together at Spezia before Kiwior moved to Arsenal last year. Motta, now Juventus’ manager following his stint at Bologna, sees Kiwior as a valuable addition to improve their squad.

The Bianconeri are aware of the need to strengthen their team and support their new manager. They have several players on their radar, and Motta has provided recommendations as well.

Kiwior is one of the players Motta wants Juventus to sign, and the club is actively pursuing an agreement for the Polish star.

Arsenal currently values him highly after he started getting regular playing time, leading them to reject offers to sell him in January. However, according to Tuttojuve, Arsenal is now open to his departure and will consider selling him for 25 million euros.