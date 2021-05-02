Juventus leave it late before stealing all three points from Udinese

Udinese led for over 70 minutes of play, and will feel robbed after Juventus left with all three points.

The match started as a physical battle, but only 10 minutes into the clash Juventus found themselves behind. Weston McKennie gave away the weak free-kick on the edge of the box, and before we could get organised the early effort was played into the box and Nahuel Molina takes one touch before firing hard and low to beat the goalkeeper.

The remainder of the half was all Juve however, but no matter how many chances we earned we just couldn’t get our efforts on target, with Weston McKennie’s headed effort the toughest to swallow.

We struggled to come out in the second-half, and looked like we were to fall further behind. Okaka broke free in the box before the officials flagged for offside, before Arslan failed to score from inside the six-yerd box moments later.

Our team struggled to cause our rivals any real trouble in the second-half, but with less than 10 minutes left on the clock, CR7 steps up to take a free kick just outside the box.

Rodrigo de Paul lifts his arm to block the effort and we are rightly awarded the penalty. Ronaldo puts his shot deep into the bottom corner, and all of a sudden, the win was in sight.

We came to live with the opportunity gifted to us, and with just minutes left of the 90 we’ve made it two. Adrien Rabiot has floated an amazing ball into the box with his left foot from deep, and Ronaldo was exactly where he needed to be to head home.

I almost can’t believe that we have rescued this result at the death, in a match where we didn’t really deserve the three points, and in a season where we have deserve more than we have got on so many occasions, there can be little complaint in fairness.

Patrick