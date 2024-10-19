Juventus secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Lazio, marking one of their toughest wins this season.

The Bianconeri started brightly, stringing together some slick passes that challenged Lazio’s defence, though the visitors managed to keep Juve at bay.

Lazio had a chance to take the lead when Matteo Guendouzi forced Michele Di Gregorio into a stunning save. Soon after, Juventus looked set to score, but Pierre Kalulu was fouled just outside the box, leading to Alessio Romagnoli’s red card following a VAR review.

Dusan Vlahovic missed the target with the ensuing free kick, and despite their numerical advantage, Juventus struggled to convert their dominance into a goal. Lazio’s defence held firm, while Juve squandered several opportunities.

The teams went into halftime goalless, with Federico Gatti heading a good chance over the bar. During the break, Thiago Motta’s halftime talk aimed to inspire Juventus.

Juventus continued to struggle offensively in the second half, prompting Motta to introduce Nicolo Fagioli and Timothy Weah. The move almost paid off immediately, but Vlahovic’s shot rebounded off the crossbar.

Juve dominated all attacking metrics except scoring, with Douglas Luiz missing a golden opportunity to head in the opener. In desperation, Motta brought on Danilo and Vasilije Adzic, but Lazio’s defence held firm and seemed content with a draw.

However, Mario Gila inadvertently turned Juan Cabal’s dangerous cross into his own net, finally breaking Lazio’s resistance and giving Juventus the lead.

Lazio then shifted to a more attacking approach, but it was too late. Having expended their energy defending for most of the game, they lacked the push to find an equaliser. Juventus closed out the match with another win and a clean sheet.