Juventus is set to continue their pre-season training in Germany and has named their squad for the trip.

Thiago Motta has been working with a large group of players since he joined the club as its manager and has identified some players he can trust.

Juve still has several players on extended summer breaks, and a number of their stars are injured.

This has influenced the list of players travelling to the camp in Germany. According to Football Italia, Arthur Melo, Mattia De Sciglio, Filip Kostic, Arkadiusz Milik, Weston McKennie, and Wojciech Szczesny will not be travelling.

Arthur, De Sciglio, Kostic, and Milik are injured, while McKennie and Szczesny are enjoying extra days off because they are not in the team’s plans.

Federico Chiesa is also absent as he is getting married soon, while Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Gatti, and Andrea Cambiaso have all been included in the travelling party.

Juve FC Says

We have many absentees from the group travelling to Germany, but we still expect the boys to prepare well for the upcoming season.

From the group with him, Motta can know his best team for the season, and it is good to see that our latest signings are available to prepare for the new term.