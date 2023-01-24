In the past six months, Gianluca Frabotta’s career has truly been a rollercoaster. The left-back had initially joined Serie A new boys Lecce on loan last summer, but his stint was cut short before playing a single match. Instead, he joined Frosinone in Serie B.

Nonetheless, another twist awaits the Juventus player, who’s apparently about to switch sides yet again.

According to Il Secolo XIX via TuttoJuve, Frabotta is on the cusp of joining Genoa on a loan transfer.

The source understands that the 23-year-old will gain additional playing time at the Luigi Ferraris Stadium. This season, he has thus far made 14 league appearances for Frosinone, providing three assists in the process.

Interestingly, Frosinone are the current Serie B league leaders, while Genoa are among the chasing pack. The Grifone sit third in the table, and are hellbent on securing a return to the top tier at the first time of asking.

Frabotta joined Juventus U23 in 2019 following an impressive spell with Bologna’s Primavera squad. He made his debut for the Bianconeri’s first team in 2020 during Andrea Pirlo’s first match in charge.

The left-back will reunite with another Pirlo pupil in Genoa in the form of Radu Dragusin. The Romanian joined the Rossoblu on loan last summer, but has already triggered a permanent transfer after reaching a certain number of appearances.