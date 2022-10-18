By all accounts, Alex Sandro is currently in his final campaign at Juventus, as the management isn’t willing to extend its collaboration with the fullback.

The Brazilian arrived to the club in 2015, but his performances have been on the decline in recent years.

Therefore, bolstering the left-back spot is a must for the Bianconeri. But who are the most likely candidates for the role?

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Italians are considering a swoop for either Benfica’s Alex Grimaldo or Borussia Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro.

Just like Sandro, these two players are also running on expiring contracts. Therefore., they will be available for free once their deals at expire at the end of the season, or perhaps on a cut price in January.

On the other hand, ilBianconero suggests a different option. The report claims that Juventus are tracking PSG’s Juan Bernat.

The Spaniard joined the French champions in 2018, and has a deal that runs until 2025.

Juve FC say

If Juventus can sign Grimaldo or Guerreiro for free in June or for a relatively low fee this winter, then either one would probably make a better purchase than spending money on Bernat who hasn’t been a starter in recent years.

Grimaldo arguably remains the best solution on the table.