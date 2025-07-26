The latest statements made by Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim may have caused some concern at Juventus who are still keen to sign Jadon Sancho.

At the start of the summer, the Red Devils identified five players as surplus to requirements. In addition to the aforementioned winger, the men in question are Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia.

Thus far, the only Man Utd outcast who has found himself new accommodation is Rashford, as he finally sealed his dream to move to Barcelona. On the other hand, the other four are still facing uncertain futures.

However, Amorim’s words in his press conference in New Jersey raised many eyebrows, including some in Turin.

Man United willing to keep Jadon Sancho?

While it was initially thought that there was no way back for the four outcasts, the Portuguese boss insisted that he’d be happy to welcome them back to the fold if they could not find themselves new clubs.

“Some players have to move to make space in the team, others want a new challenge. We are giving them time to think, and if they reach a point where they have to join the team, they will,” said the 40-year-old via Stretty News.

“Omar [Berrada] and Jason [Wilcox] have a number for these players; if that isn’t reached, they will be United players. I am ready to receive the players. I have more options, and if they have to fight each other to play that is perfect.”

Juventus closing in on Sancho deal

As Tuttosport explains, the message conveyed by Amorim left Juventus worried, as it suggests that Man Utd might not be as desperate to sell Sancho as initially thought.

The Turin-based newspaper reveals that the Bianconeri’s offer of £15 million is only a few million below United’s asking price, while the 25-year-old has agreed to accept a significant pay cut from €10m to €6m to facilitate the transfer.

Hence, Juventus aren’t too far away from sealing the deal, but they still have some ground to cover.