Juventus forward Kenan Yildiz is not enjoying his best moment on the pitch, but his subdued performances could be down to his physical condition.

The Bianconeri’s miserable run continued this weekend, as the team suffered a humbling home defeat to Como, who have suddenly re-emerged as a serious contender for a Champions League spot.

Cesc Fabregas’ men outplayed Juventus en route to a 2-0 win for the second time this season, leaving the Turin-based giants without a win in their last five fixtures across all competitions.

Juventus fear Kenan Yildiz injury

As if the Old Lady’s woes weren’t serious enough, Luciano Spalletti is also to worry about Yildiz’s physical condition.

The 20-year-old was taken off the pitch at the 83rd minute following a disappointing display, with Vasilije Adzic replacing him for the final stretch of the game.

The young Turk initially expressed his frustration at being replaced, but was quick to apply ice to his left calf, suggesting he is struggling with potential injury.

“He took a knock, he was limping, but he told me he could continue,” said Spalletti in his post-match interview via Tuttosport

“But now he has ice, so we’ll see. This shows his character in wanting to be there in difficult situations. It was the reaction that showed the true champion that he is.”

Yildiz hasn’t been in his sharpest form for weeks

Yildiz has been struggling for form and goals recently, perhaps since sustaining a knock during the 4-1 in Parma.

The youngster was left out of the following Coppa Italia tie in Bergamo, before making a swift return to action against Lazio.

Ahead of the Como game, reports suggested Spalletti was considering resting his top star, but he ultimately opted to field him as a starter once more.

It remains to be seen whether the player’s condition warrants clinical tests to determine the extent of the knock.