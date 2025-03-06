TURIN, ITALY - FEBRUARY 02: Randal Kolo Muani of Juventus celebrates with teammate Kenan Yildiz after scoring his team's first goal during the Serie A match between Juventus and Empoli at Allianz Stadium on February 02, 2025 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

A report in the French media claims Paris Saint-Germain are looking to include Randal Kolo-Muani in a swap deal with Newcastle.

The French striker was excluded from Luis Enrique’s plans in December, making his departure inevitable. The 26-year-old attracted interest from a host of clubs, including the likes of Tottenham and Manchester United. However, Juventus acted swiftly and decisively to secure the player’s services.

Since his arrival in Turin, the striker has been on brilliant form. He immediately established himself as a regular starter, demoting Dusan Vlahovic to the bench.

But while the Serie A giants are keen to maintain his services beyond the current campaign, this might prove to be a challenging task. It should be noted that the France international only signed for Juve on a dry loan, so the original agreement with PSG doesn’t include an option to buy.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

In recent weeks, several sources claimed that the Old Lady is working on a new accord with the Ligue 1 champions, as they’re hoping to lock down the attacker for years to come.

But according to RMC Sport via IlBianconero, PSG might have different plans, as they’re looking to offer the player’s services to Newcastle United as part of a large package to lure Alexander Isak to the Parc des Princes.

The Swedish striker has been on a terrific form for the Magpies this season, but the Premier League boys have reportedly slapped an astronomical 150 million euros price tag on his back.

While this might prove to be a complicated affair for the Parisians, it still constitutes a headache for Juventus. After all, Thiago Motta had been yearning for a striker in Kolo Muani’s characteristics since the start of the season, so the manager would loathe to lose his new signing only a few months following his arrival.