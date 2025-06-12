Legendary Juventus defender Andrea Barzagli is reportedly a candidate to join Igor Tudor’s new coaching staff.

The 44-year-old spent eight and a half seasons serving the Bianconeri cause, winning eight Scudetto titles in the process and four Coppa Italia trophies.

Following his memorable stint with the club, the Italian called it a day at the end of the 2018/19 season, before joining Maurizio Sarri’s technical staff the following season.

However, Barzagli didn’t enjoy his experience under the 66-year-old manager, so he decided to put his coaching career on ice.

Barzagli tipped to make Juventus return

The 2006 World Cup winner then worked as a technical collaborator with the Italian national team at youth levels (between U15 and U21) for two years, before vacating his post in 2023.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport (via IlBianconero) reports, Barzagli could become a member of Tudor’s staff.

As the pink newspaper explains, the Croatian’s original technical staff was hastily assembled when he received the call to replace Thigo Motta in the middle of the campaign.

However, the 46-year-old has now been confirmed for next season by the club’s newly-appointed General Director, Damien Comolli.

Therefore, Tudor will be looking to put together a solid team of experts that will help him guide the club starting next season.

The former Lazio and Verona boss will continue to work alongside his trusted assistant coach Ivan Javorcic, while Tomislav Rogic will serve as the goalkeeping coach.

Will Andre Barzagli join Tudor’s technical staff?

The source adds that Barzagli is currently being evaluated, and it remains to be seen if he’ll accept the role, having refused to join Max Allegri’s staff when the latter returned to Continassa in the summer of 2021.

Nevertheless, the presence of his longtime teammate and friend, Giorgio Chiellini, could be a game-changing factor.

The former Juventus captain has recently been elevated to the position of Director of Football Strategy, so he will have an important role to play alongside Comolli.