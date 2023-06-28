Juventus legend Andrea Pirlo chosen as the next Sampdoria manager

According to reports, former Juventus legend Andrea Pirlo is in the process of finalising his contract to become the next manager of relegated Sampdoria, following his unsuccessful stint in Turkey.

Pirlo began his managerial career at Juventus and secured two trophies for the club during the 2020/2021 season. However, he was subsequently relieved of his duties and replaced by Max Allegri.

After his departure from Juventus, Pirlo briefly managed Karagümrük, but his time there was not as fruitful, resulting in his dismissal last season.

In his quest for a new managerial role, Pirlo has caught the attention of Sampdoria, who deem him capable of leading their team.

A report from Football Italia suggests that Pirlo is currently in the process of signing the necessary paperwork to become the next manager of Sampdoria. The proposed contract is expected to span two years, with the option of extending it to a third season.

Sampdoria, recently saved from bankruptcy following its acquisition by Andrea Radrizzani, aims to secure immediate promotion back to the top flight under Pirlo’s guidance.

Pirlo was one of the finest midfielders we ever had and the ex-Azzurri star deserves to manage a club in the country.

It has been a tough time for him as a manager, but we believe he will eventually become successful on the bench.

If he does well at another club, a return to Juve in the future cannot be ruled out.