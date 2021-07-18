Juventus legend backs Juventus’ pursuit of midfielder

Fabio Cannavaro has backed Juventus’ pursuit of Manuel Locatelli this summer after praising his development.

Locatelli is Juve’s priority transfer target in this window as they look to bolster their squad on the return of Massimiliano Allegri.

Locatelli has been the star man at Sassuolo and he was also impressive for Italy as they won Euro 2020.

Midfield has been a position of concern for Juve in the last year with the Bianconeri failing to get the best out of the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Arthur.

Locatelli has proven to be one of the best in the country and 2006 World Cup-winning captain, Cannavaro insists that he has developed so well that Juve simply has to make a deal for the midfielder.

He says he is the difference-maker for the Green and Blacks and is now one of the key players in the national team as well.

“At Sassuolo he made the difference” he told Tuttosport via Calciomercato.

“He has grown in the national team and is now complete. takes not wrong .”

Locatelli has interest from other clubs around Europe, but he has decided that he wants to play for Juve next season.

Both clubs are still struggling to agree over signing him at the moment, but a deal should be sorted out soon.