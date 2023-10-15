After winning their first post-Calciopoli Scudetto in 2012, Juventus went on to dominate the Italian landscape, launching a nine-year winning dynasty.

As all Bianconeri fans would agree, this great feat wouldn’t have been possible without the heroics of a fabulous defensive trio that guarded Gianluigi Buffon’s goal.

Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini complemented one another perfectly, forming what was arguably the greatest defensive unit at the time.

During his appearance at the Festival Dello Sport, Barzagli revealed how the famous BBC defense was born at Juventus.

As the 2006 World Cup winner explains, former Juventus manager Antonio Conte switched his formation from a four-man defense to 3-5-2 to mirror Walter Mazzarri’s Napoli. The contest at the San Paolo Stadium ended 3-3.

The retired defender identifies this moment as the birth of the legendary defensive unit while recalling the unforgettable 2011/12 campaign.

“The team was coming from two seventh-place finishes,” said Barzagli as published by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“However, there was a series of changes that were dictated by everyone’s ideas, enthusiasm and the hard work that Conte made us do. We weren’t the strongest that year, but we were the best.”

“Against Napoli, Conte wanted to mirror Mazzarri. He got the idea of ​​playing three at the back.

“It was tough, that match didn’t go so well because we drew but the right mix was created, with Buffon in goal.”