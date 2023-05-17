Juventus legend Barzagli reveals difference between Conte and Allegri

While Antonio Conte was the manager who launched the club’s most recent winning cycle, Max Allegri inherited the Juventus dugout in 2014 and guided the club towards new heights, especially in Europe.

On the tactical level, the Livorno native was never quite the revolutionary, preferring to maintain his predecessor’s formation during his first months in Turin.

However, the stark contrast in terms of personality and mental approach was crystal clear from Day One.

For his part, Andrea Barzagli was a true protagonist at the back, valiantly serving under the guidance of the two managers.

The retired defender recognizes the achievements of both tacticians, while shedding some light on their extremely different approaches.

Barzagli notes how Conte never managed to ease the tension in the locker room, while Allegri adopted a much more relaxed mentality.

“Antonio Conte was a perfectionist with great innovation, but sometimes he should have eased the tension which was often too high,” explained the Juventus legend in an interview during Milan Football Week via JuventusNews24.

“Max, on the other hand, has a strong talent for reading the momentum of the team and knowing how to change it. His flaw is that he should sometimes create more tension, like Antonio used to do.

“The thing that unites them is the winning mentality that they both brought to Juventus.”