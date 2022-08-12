Giorgio Chiellini has become the latest former Juventus player to join the Sky Sports Italia team as a pundit.

The defender has just left the club after a 17-year spell to sign for the MLS side LA FC.

He leaves European football, but we will still hear his voice and see his face on TV.

The defender remains one of the best players of his generation, and his vast experience in the game means he might even become a manager in the future.

Sky Sports Italia knows he is one of the most knowledgeable people they can get, and they have added him to their team, according to a report on Football Italia.

The report, however, adds that it remains unclear how many matches he would comment or appear on.

Juve FC Says

Chiellini was one of the constant in Serie A over the last two decades, and it would be great to hear his voice on the microphone in matches this season.

The defender will share his experience and knowledge of situations in the matches, and it will make the commentary even more interesting to viewers.

It remains unclear what he would do after his playing career, but it will not be surprising to see him become a manager.