Juventus legend Buffon lands himself a new club

Gianluigi Buffon has agreed to return to Parma after leaving Juventus, Sky Sports Italia via Football Italia reports.

The veteran goalkeeper was Juve’s first choice for years after joining them from I Ducali in 2001.

Parma was reluctant to sell him at the time and they made Juventus pay good money to land him.

The Bianconeri broke the transfer record for a goalkeeper by signing him for €52.88m.

He would go on to help Juventus become the best club in Italy for much of the two decades that he played for them.

He left Turin briefly in 2018 for a one-year stint at PSG, but returned immediately after that campaign had ended.

He was Andrea Pirlo’s choice for the Coppa Italia matches last season and he helped the Bianconeri to win the competition.

Parma was relegated from Serie A in the last campaign and they would be keen to make an immediate return to the competition.

The report says Buffon had offers from other top clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona, but he wants to play regularly again, despite already clocking 43 and he chose Parma where he can achieve that.

A return to regular football would give him the chance to play for Italy again and it would be interesting to see if he makes the 2022 World Cup squad.