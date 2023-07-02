Juventus legend Buffon receives a huge offer from Saudi Arabia

Gianluigi Buffon, the Juventus legend, has reportedly received a remarkable offer to join a club in Saudi Arabia, becoming the latest player to make a move to the Middle East.

After departing from Juventus, Buffon currently plays for Parma in Serie B and continues to perform at a high level. Although he still has a year remaining on his contract with Parma, he now faces a decision regarding his future in light of the offer.

According to a report from Football Italia, Buffon has been presented with an offer of €30 million net per season to ply his trade in Saudi Arabia. The specific club that made the offer has not been disclosed, but Buffon now has three options to consider.

Firstly, he can choose to retire and hang up his gloves, ending his illustrious career. Alternatively, he can opt to remain with Parma and honour his existing contract. Lastly, he has the opportunity to accept the lucrative offer and make a move to Saudi Arabia.

The decision regarding his next step rests with Buffon, and it will be interesting to see which path he ultimately chooses.

Juve FC Says

The Saudis have changed the landscape of European football, but if they target ageing players like Buffon, there would be no problem.

However, they also like younger players and are a threat to Juve, like other European clubs, in their bid to sign some top talents on the continent.

Whatever Buffon decides, we will always consider him a legend, but we hope they do not come forward with an offer to tempt one of our key players.