Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon, as reported by Calciomercato, has officially announced his retirement from professional football. Despite having a year left on his contract at Parma and receiving interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, the 45-year-old goalkeeper has decided to conclude his illustrious career.

Buffon’s potential move to Saudi Arabia could have provided him with one final significant payday, but he has chosen to step away from playing the sport. Remarkably, he appeared to be in excellent physical shape during his last season.

Throughout his incredible football journey, Buffon spent a significant portion of his career with Juventus, earning numerous trophies with the Bianconeri. His accomplishments also include securing the 2006 World Cup victory with the Italian national team.

While he bids farewell to playing, Buffon is not saying goodbye to the sport entirely. He now plans to continue his involvement in football in a non-playing capacity. Furthermore, his bond with Juventus remains strong, and he will always be warmly welcomed back to the club if he ever visits.

Buffon is important in our recent history and is one player we are happy we had in our group at the peak of his career.

He was one of the most expensive goalkeepers of all time but did more than enough to justify why we went all out to add him to our squad.

Hopefully, we will unearth a new goalkeeping gem like him again that will lead us to greater things.