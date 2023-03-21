Juventus legend Buffon reveals when he wants to retire

The evergreen Gianluigi Buffon has now hinted when he will retire from playing football as he continues to shine at Parma.

The former Juventus number one is now 45, but he continues to play regularly in Serie B and is one of the crucial players at his present club.

Only a few players continue playing the game after clocking 30 and goalies last till their late 30s, but Buffon is defying the odds and delivering some fine performances.

One question he must have answered the most in his career is when he will retire and the former Italy number one has now revealed it.

He says via Tuttomercatoweb:

“I would like to quit at most after the next season, no more. I am a competitive, I don’t want to be considered a number 2. I am an unsatisfied perennial, I always go to the field to improve myself”.

Juve FC Says

Buffon’s fitness is ridiculous and he hardly looks his age when he plays, even to this day which is remarkable for the Italian.

He served us well and helped us achieve many successes, making him a legend of our time.

Buffon knows how much we love him and will receive a superb welcome whenever he returns to watch a game at the Allianz Stadium.

When he retires, he could even be given an off-field job at the club.