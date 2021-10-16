Juventus legend claims Allegri never entered the hearts of the supporters

Following his initial arrival to Turin in 2014, Massimiliano Allegri received a cold welcome from Juventus fans.

Back then, the supporters hated the idea of replacing Antonio Conte with a man who was mostly associated with Milan.

Nevertheless, Max would soon earn the respect of the Bianconeri faithful thanks to the team’s solid displays on the pitch.

The Livorno native spent five years at the Allianz Stadium, but was eventually replaced by Maurizio Sarri in 2019.

However, the Old Lady decided to recall Allegri during the off-season following the club’s decline under Andrea Pirlo’s watch during the last campaign.

While the majority of Juventus fans gave the tactician a warm welcome this time, Marco Tardelli feels that the manager never truly entered the hearts of the club’s supporters.

The 1982 World Cup hero compares Allegri’s situation to that of José Mourinho who swiftly became a fan favorite at the Italian capital.

“Football has rightly changed, for better or for worse, it is not up to me to judge, but the match between Roma and Juventus is still very much felt on the streets,” said the Bianconeri legend in an interview with La Stampa via ILBianconero.

“The duel between Allegri and Mourinho creates big expectations. They are two Winning coaches, with lively characters, who know how to make the group follow them.

“The Portuguese is a great motivator who’s already in the hearts of the supporters. The Italian is a great tactician, but has never really entered the hearts of his fans and I honestly don’t understand why.

“They both need to win, but a defeat would be disastrous for Juventus,” concluded Tardelli.