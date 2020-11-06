Juventus legend claims Ronaldo & Dybala are lacking

Former Juventus star Alessandro Del Piero has claimed that Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo have not been at their best.

The Italian giants cruised to a 4-1 win over Ferencvaros on Wednesday to close in on qualification to the next round of the Champions League, and the performance was an impressive one.

We opened the scoring early, before controlling the match strongly and then pushing on with further importance to close out the game in the second half.

Morata scored both of the first two goals of the tie, and receives praise from Del Piero, but his fellow attackers do not get the same praise, despite the Argentine playing a key role in the third and fourth goals.

“There Alvaro had to shoot,” he said after the win on Wednesday(via TuttoSport). “If he shot from that position, no one could tell him anything. To Ronaldo and Dybala, a little something had to be said, perhaps even more than a little. I saw CR7 a little down, not very shiny.

“At the back they were good, we knew that the match was going to be downhill and Ferencvaros made it easier”.

Del Piero was then asked to compare his two former team-mates Zidane and Pirlo’s takes to coaching, to which he replied: “It is at the beginning of its path. This is the real difference between him and Zidane, who has more experience, who gained it before reaching the bench of the first team of Real Madrid. However, the possibilities of continuing along the same path are there”.

Has Pirlo already begun to show that he has the makings of a top coach? Is Morata our most in-form forward at present?

Patrick