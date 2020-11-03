Juventus legend compares Andrea Pirlo to Zinedine Zidane

Marcello Lippi has stated that Andrea Pirlo reminds him of Zinedine Zidane and both managers have an interesting parallel in terms of how they got into their managerial careers.

Lippi managed both players at some points in their careers at club and national team level and he claims that he is genuinely surprised that Zidane actually decided to become a manager.

He explained that he wasn’t really expecting the Frenchman to join the managerial bandwagon, but one day the French World Cup winner informed him of his decision to go into management.

It was the same with Pirlo who he claims looked around for a few years after retirement and later decided that becoming a manager was the best next step for him.

He told Gazzetta Dello Sport via Tuttomercatoweb: “I never thought I’d see Zizou on the bench, overnight he told me that he would try to become one. He went to see Real training, then the Castilla bench, then Ancelotti’s assistant … impressive parallel with Pirlo telling me the same things: he looked around for a couple of years and then told me he wanted to become a coach. Tonight’s challenge comes at a particular moment for both teams who are not at their best.

“Inter is just a problem of results because they are playing well. On the bench the two coaches reflect their” I “as a player. Zidane had the ability to communicate with a gesture. He does the same on the bench and reminds me of Pirlo. Conte was a generous player. and gave everything in every situation. It is a battery that recharges itself and with the energy of others “.

Zidane has gone on to become one of the most successful managers in football recently, winning multiple Champions Leagues for Real Madrid and also beating Barcelona to the Spanish league title on two occasions.

Pirlo will hope that he will also enjoy similar or even more success as the manager of Juventus.