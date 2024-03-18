Legendary Juventus midfielder Marco Tardelli discusses the imperfect attacking partnership of Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic.

The two players have known one another since their days at Fiorentina. However, they have yet to truly flourish as a striking duo.

Many have even suggested Kenan Yildiz as a more suitable foil for the Serbian bomber.

Yesterday, both Vlahovic and Chiesa endured an abysmal outing against Genoa, whether on an individual level or as an attacking partnership.

They even appeared to be on different wavelengths as illustrated by a wasted goalscoring opportunity in the first half. Vlahovic played the through ball while Chiesa was anticipating it at his feet.

The Serbian reacted angrily while the Italian stared at his teammate with a confused look on his face.

Therefore, Tardelli is concerned about the two stars’ form as well as their ability to play side-by-side.

“A striker gets nervous when he doesn’t score. Therefore, both Juventus attackers are nervous and aren’t doing well,” noted the 1982 World Cup hero during his appearance on 90 minuto via IlBianconero.

“Consequently, it’s a big problem for both Juventus and the national team. I’m talking about Federico Chiesa.

“Today both he and Vlahovic weren’t present. They didn’t find each other.

“They even interacted badly in certain moments, when Vlahovic gave him a through ball and he couldn’t manage to reach it.

“It seems to me that Juve is in crisis and a bit nervous,” concluded the Juventus legend.

After earning his dismissal for dissent, Vlahovic will miss the next encounter against Lazio after the international break through suspension.

It remains to be seen if Chiesa will regain his starting berth in Max Allegri’s starting lineup.