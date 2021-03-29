Juventus legend could be on his way out of the club in the summer

Despite already clocking 43, Gianluigi Buffon isn’t looking to hang up his gloves just yet.

The former Italy international was one of the best goalkeepers in the world and remains a legendary figure in the game.

He has spent all but one of his professional seasons in Italy where he made his debut for Parma in 1995.

The 2018/2019 season was the first time that he has spent time outside his home country when he turned out for PSG in France.

He remains an important player for Juventus and has been used in their Coppa Italia campaign this season.

He will be out of a contract at the end of this campaign and he will need to decide on his next move.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia says retiring isn’t in his plans at the moment, but he is at a crossroads.

The veteran is reportedly open to a stint outside of Italy similar to what he had at PSG before now.

However, a decision on his future will reportedly not be made until this campaign finishes.

Buffon hasn’t been the club’s main goalkeeper in Serie A, but his performance in the Italian Cup has helped the Bianconeri to reach the final where they will face Atalanta.