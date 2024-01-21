Legendary Juventus defender Sergio Brio identifies Gleison Bremer as the best in the league while also heaping praise on Max Allegri.

The 67-year-old started his career at Lecce before moving to the Bianconeri and spending 13 largely successful campaigns in Turin.

Therefore, tonight’s fixture at the Via del Mare is a special occasion for the former centre-back.

While he expects Juventus to produce a good showing, Brio warns the visitors of Lecce’s solidity and compactness.

“Tonight, Juve must play like Juve, attacking the match from the first minute,” explains the legendary defender in his interview with Tuttosport via IlBianconero.

“However, you can take Lecce lightly at your own peril. The Giallorossi are a great team, solid and compact. They make their opponents suffer.

“In Rome, they caused Lazio some problems and lost undeservedly. I expect a display of great maturity from Juventus. They can send a big signal in the title race with a win.”

Brio also insists that Juve’s strongest attribute is their defense, while reserving lavish praise for Bremer.

“Juve’s strong point is definitely the defense. They concede few goals and are showing great solidity.

“I really like Bremer. He’s an exceptional player with great timing and positioning on the pitch.

“The Brazilian is the best defender in Serie A today. I’m certain of it.”

Finally, the 1985 European Cup winner applauds Allegri who managed to overcome all difficulties and win back the support who many doubters.

“Allegri is a top manager. Now we’re also witnessing appealing football, despite all the criticism early on. Little by little, he has silenced his detractors.”

“Max did well to maintain his path in difficult times and avoid being affected by public opinion.

“He defended his ideas and shaped the team according to what could be the most congenial technical-tactical characteristics based on the squad at his disposal.”