Former Juventus striker Fabrizio Ravanelli admits he was hoping to receive an opportunity to return to his beloved club.

The 55-year-old enjoyed his best career spell in Turin between 1992 and 1996. He wrote history for the Turin-based giants by scoring in the 1995/96 Champions League final against Ajax.

The Bianconeri went on to lift the trophy after dramatic penalty shootouts, and it remains their last European triumph to date.

Ravanelli then went on to represent the likes of Middlesbrough and Lazio, but remains greatly fond of Juventus.

Therefore, “White Feather” was disappointed to be left out of the Old Lady’s, as he was hoping to earn a backroom role at Juventus.

“Yes, I don’t want to hide behind my finger. I was expecting a call to come,” said the Perugia native in his interview with Il Foglio via IlBianconero.

“I was hoping they would ask me to return to the club that has been my life, my favorite team.”

But while the call from Turin never came, Ravanelli has been recently appointed as a club advisor at Olympique Marseille.

Therefore, the retired striker is grateful for the opportunity presented by OM president Pablo Longoria.

“Eventually, the one who has given me the opportunity is President Longoria who opened the doors to me at Marseille.”

Longoria previously served as Chief Scout at Juventus between 2015 and 2018. He joined the Ligue 1 in 2020 following a spell at Valencia.