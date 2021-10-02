Juventus legend explains how Morata, Dybala and Chiesa can fit in one formation

Since the beginning of the season, Max Allegri has been mainly relying on the partnership of Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala upfront.

But with the two stars leaving the pitch injured last weekend against Sampdoria, the tactician had to do improvise ahead of the big European clash against Chelsea.

Federico Chiesa partnered Bernardeschi in a 4-4-2 lineup that lacked a natural center forward, but it eventually paid off with the Italians combining to score the winner against the reigning European champions.

Following the match, Allegri proclaimed that Chiesa can become a regular striker in the future, and Franco Causio agrees with the notion.

The Bianconeri legend feels that Chiesa is one of the most important players in the team at the moment alongside Juan Cuadrado, and proposed a tactical solution that allows the manager to deploy the best players at his disposal at once.

“It is useless to talk about my days, as today’s derbies are something else. Now the players are almost all foreigners, but then we were all Italians and the game was much more felt,” said Causio in an interview with Tuttosport via Calciomercato.

“Chiesa always shines, he is one of the few who leave it all on the pitch. In fact, he should save some more energy to become more clinical in the last 30 meters.

“Federico can sprint and dribble and then goes for the shot. Many have asked me if he plays like me, but he has nothing to do with me. I played on the center right, I went to the bottom to cross. My game was different. I agree with Allegri, I see a future for Chiesa as a second striker.

“In Juve there are two players that I would never drop. Cuadrado and Chiesa. I would leave them out only to let them catch their breath, because they are two players who jump the man and always create numerical superiority.

“I’d like to see Juve play with a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Cuadrado on the right, Dybala in the middle behind Morata and Chiesa on the left. Behind them Locatelli and Bentancur, or perhaps Rabiot,” concluded the 72-year-old.