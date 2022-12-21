Juventus legend Gianluca Vialli to undergo further therapy sessions

As we reported yesterday, Gianluca Vialli’s condition took a turn to the worse as the legendary striker continues to battle illness. The 58-year-old is currently receiving treatment in a London hospital.

The former Juventus captain was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and has recently vacated his role at the Italian national team.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Vialli is adamant on continuing his battle against the tumor and will thus undergo additional therapy sessions in the coming days.

While his mother and brother had took the flight to the English capital to support him in his battle, they have now returned to Cremona, while Gianluca’s sister is currently by his side.

The former center forward represented Cremonese, Sampdoria, Juventus and Chelsea during an illustrious playing spanning between 1980 and 1999.

During his final days on the pitch, he assumed the role of player-manager at the Stamford Bridge, before retiring from the sport to become a fully-pledged coach at the of the Blues.

During his four years at Juventus between 1992 and 1996, he won a Scudetto title, a Coppa Italia trophy, a UEFA cup and one Italian Super Cup, but his most memorable triumph remains lifting the Champions League title in 1996.

Let’s hope that the next updates on Vialli’s condition will be positive ones.