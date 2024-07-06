Former Juventus star Antonio Cabrini insists that Thiago Motta will need support in signing top players if he is to succeed at Juventus.

The Bianconeri have named Motta as their latest manager, confident that he will do a good job with the team.

Juve has been active in the transfer market since his appointment, and the Bianconeri are expected to sign even more players to completely reshape their squad.

Motta faces a bigger challenge in Turin, where he will be expected to win trophies, unlike his previous tenure at Bologna. Despite this, he has the potential to meet these expectations.

However, Cabrini believes that Motta will need to acquire the best players available to achieve success.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Without champions you can’t win. You need to have important elements available to obtain great results. Thiago’s ideas are certainly brilliant and very interesting: now it’s up to the club. The club must support him, taking players suited to his football”.

Juve FC Says

We have already shown our willingness to back Motta with the top players available on the market, and he knows he will get all the support he needs from us.