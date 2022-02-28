Juventus legend insists that the Scudetto is still up for grabs

Former Juve goalkeeper, Dino Zoff believes Juventus remains in the running for this season’s unpredictable Serie A.

The Bianconeri didn’t make a good start to the season, and they have been struggling to stay consistent.

However, from the end of last year, there have been improvements in their performances.

Max Allegri’s men have been bolstered by the arrival of Serie A’ goal machine Dusan Vlahovic and they are now odds-on favourites to end this season inside the top four.

Winning the Scudetto will require clubs above them on the league table to falter, but it is not impossible and Zoff maintains they are in the race.

Having watched Napoli crawl back to the top of the league table, the legendary goalkeeper said via Calciomercato.it:

“I would say that Napoli has made a notable change after the Cup match and have shown great qualities.

“Juventus is on the run. In short, a great ending if you want.”

Juve FC Says

Clubs would be worried about us in these final few games of the season and that will put them under pressure to perform.

Considering Max Allegri’s men still have enough quality to win more games than other clubs, we can also be optimistic about getting back into the title race.

However, that might place our players under unnecessary pressure and it is probably better that we focus on a top-four finish instead.