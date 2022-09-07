Giorgio Chiellini insists Juventus remains a work in progress after their 2-1 loss to PSG last night.

The Bianconeri are rebuilding their team under Max Allegri after losing some key players.

The LAFC defender left them at the end of last season alongside the likes of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.

The Bianconeri have added several new players to their squad, and these individuals are the core part of their group so far.

Juve is one of the biggest clubs in the world, but when a team is transitioning, their results can be inconsistent, and that is what we are seeing with the Bianconeri.

Chiellini watched them get beaten in Paris and he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“In the second half, the pace dropped and Juventus had the opportunity to equalize, but it would not have deserved it. We need to restart from the second half. Juventus, to date, is a work in progress.”

Chiellini spent over a decade playing for Juve and the Italian national team, so he understands how hard it is to thrive in domestic and international competitions.

This team is getting better, and nights like the loss in Paris are a part of the journey.