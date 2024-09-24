Legendary Juventus goalkeeper Stefano Tacconi applauded Michele Di Gregorio and Gleison Bremer for their displays against Napoli.

The 67-year-old made his long-awaited return to the Allianz Stadium on Saturday following a long health ordeal.

The 1985 European Cup winner would have loved to see his beloved team beat the Partenopein on his return, but Thiago Motta’s men had to settle for a goalless draw, their third on the trot in Serie A.

Nevertheless, Tacconi was full of praise for his successor Di Gregorio who showed his competence on a couple of occasions during the encounter to earn his fourth clean sheet in as many league appearances for the club.

“He had excellent reflexes, a great reaction,” said Tacconi in his interview with Tuttosport via IlBianconero.

“I would say that he started his adventure in black and white excellently. These big saves are like scoring a goal, they transmit confidence.

“The save on Politano’s shot was very difficult because it was very dangerous due to the attempted deflection.”

The former Italy international also hailed Gleison Bremer who had the upper hand in his physical duel against Romelu Lukaku.

“It’s crazy how good he is. It’s like watching an animal for the way he pounces on the opponent, almost as if he were his prey.

“Bremer is greatly maturing, he will be the future of the team,” concluded Tacconi.